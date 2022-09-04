Cubiex Power Price Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (CBIX-P)

Cubiex Power (CBIX-P) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Cubiex Power has a market cap of $2,931.72 and approximately $37.00 worth of Cubiex Power was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cubiex Power coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Cubiex Power has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002510 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001668 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00829104 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015677 BTC.
About Cubiex Power
Cubiex Power’s total supply is 55,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,605 coins. Cubiex Power’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports.
Cubiex Power Coin Trading
