CUDOS Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last Week (CUDOS)

CUDOS (CUDOS) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. CUDOS has a market cap of $22.27 million and approximately $268,204.00 worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CUDOS has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One CUDOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005039 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,845.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004485 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005151 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002577 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00132173 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00035943 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022173 BTC.
About CUDOS
CUDOS is a coin. It was first traded on January 8th, 2021. CUDOS’s total supply is 8,699,716,185 coins and its circulating supply is 2,843,368,033 coins. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_.
CUDOS Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUDOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUDOS using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for CUDOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUDOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.