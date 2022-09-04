CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.
UAN opened at $127.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.58. CVR Partners has a twelve month low of $58.42 and a twelve month high of $179.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $10.05 per share. This represents a $40.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 31.60%. This is an increase from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 138.91%.
CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.
