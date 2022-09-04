CyberMiles Reaches 1-Day Volume of $351,517.00 (CMT)

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $2.24 million and $351,517.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00026044 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,802.40 or 0.99984612 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00032186 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.17 or 0.00303821 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00063037 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001155 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.
CyberMiles Coin Profile
CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here.
CyberMiles Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.
