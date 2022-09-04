Cyclone Protocol Trading Down 8.1% Over Last 7 Days (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. In the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $927,929.11 and $9,228.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $35.31 or 0.00177473 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004865 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.58 or 0.00676493 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00006062 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000297 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Profile

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

