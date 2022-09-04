Cyclub (CYCLUB) Trading 101.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Cyclub (CYCLUB) traded down 37.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 4th. Over the last week, Cyclub has traded 101.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cyclub has a market cap of $18.01 million and $45.96 million worth of Cyclub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cyclub coin can now be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00830421 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015477 BTC.

Cyclub Profile

Cyclub’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,314,294,423 coins. Cyclub’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform.

Cyclub Coin Trading

