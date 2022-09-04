CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CytRx Stock Performance

NASDAQ CYTR opened at $0.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.20. CytRx has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.86.

Get CytRx alerts:

CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

CytRx Company Profile

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical research and development company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CytRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.