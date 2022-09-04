D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 133 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 72,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,640,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATO. Barclays cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ATO opened at $114.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.62 and its 200 day moving average is $114.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.80 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 49.28%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

