D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 100.5% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 234.6% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,816.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 268,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,780,305.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,574 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,515. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of KHC stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 131.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KHC. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.44.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

