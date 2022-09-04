D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 22,139 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 15,660 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 120,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 17,867 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 46,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Stock Down 0.7 %

KEY stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.32. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $27.17.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 price objective on KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.39.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.