D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,060 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,342,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,197,000 after buying an additional 3,945,576 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,785,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,225,000 after acquiring an additional 272,443 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,143,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,319,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,700,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,001,000 after purchasing an additional 89,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,365,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,347,000 after purchasing an additional 91,176 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY opened at $82.31 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.94 and a 52 week high of $86.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.12.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

