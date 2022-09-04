D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $240.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.94. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52-week low of $171.30 and a 52-week high of $317.00.

