D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 11,395 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,395 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.14% of CEVA worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CEVA by 2.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in CEVA during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in CEVA by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in CEVA by 245.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 230.5% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CEVA opened at $27.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 691.92, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.04. CEVA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $50.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average of $35.98.

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. CEVA had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $33.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. CEVA’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CEVA news, Director Louis Silver sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $201,126.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

