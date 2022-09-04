D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases Shares of 77,607 First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 77,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.65% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTRI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the first quarter worth $6,559,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,076,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 783,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 306,586 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 184.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 393,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 255,396 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,377,000.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

FTRI opened at $13.58 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $17.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average of $14.94.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

