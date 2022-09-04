D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,700 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.08% of Cryoport worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 123.4% in the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 164,301 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 90,745 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cryoport by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 799,732 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,919,000 after purchasing an additional 28,415 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 49,706 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Miura Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $6,509,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cryoport from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Cryoport from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cryoport has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Cryoport Stock Performance

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $30.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.21, a quick ratio of 13.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.82 and a 12-month high of $86.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 125.96% and a negative return on equity of 14.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cryoport

In other news, Director Robert J. Hariri sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $86,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,467.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $116,579.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,615,089.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Hariri sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $86,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,467.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Profile

(Get Rating)

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.