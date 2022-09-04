D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 423 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $50.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.91. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $47.24 and a 12-month high of $67.29.

