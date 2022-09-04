D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,298 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,612,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $162,667,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 37.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,680,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,203,000 after buying an additional 1,006,745 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,450,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $699,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,331 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,458,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,676,462,000 after purchasing an additional 477,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $71.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.60. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.55.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

