DAOstack (GEN) Trading Down 18.7% This Week

DAOstack (GEN) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar. DAOstack has a market cap of $498,104.60 and $209.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DAOstack

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DAOstack Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption.”

