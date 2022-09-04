DAOventures Price Hits $0.0175 (DVD)

DAOventures (DVD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 4th. One DAOventures coin can currently be bought for $0.0175 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. DAOventures has a total market cap of $161,010.95 and approximately $321.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAOventures has traded up 7.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000093 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008949 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001009 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000755 BTC.

DAOventures Coin Profile

DAOventures (CRYPTO:DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures.

Buying and Selling DAOventures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

