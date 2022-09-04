Darwinia Crab Network (CRAB) One Day Volume Tops $9,927.00

Darwinia Crab Network (CRAB) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Darwinia Crab Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Darwinia Crab Network has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and $9,927.00 worth of Darwinia Crab Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Darwinia Crab Network has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00831334 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015519 BTC.

Darwinia Crab Network’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork.

