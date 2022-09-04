Dash Price Reaches $46.95 on Major Exchanges (DASH)

Dash (DASH) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for about $46.95 or 0.00237764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dash has a market capitalization of $511.65 million and $56.95 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005260 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00008135 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.34 or 0.00427109 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Dash Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,897,454 coins. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

“

Dash Coin Trading

