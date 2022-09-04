DATA Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (DTA)

DATA (DTA) traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 4th. One DATA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DATA has traded 68.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DATA has a total market cap of $473,476.85 and $314,933.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DATA

DATA (DTA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,499,999,989 coins. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here. DATA’s official website is data.eco. The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DATA

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

