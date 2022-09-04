DataHighway (DHX) Price Hits $3.13 on Major Exchanges

DataHighway (DHX) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 4th. One DataHighway coin can currently be bought for $3.13 or 0.00015707 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DataHighway has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. DataHighway has a market cap of $99.80 million and $150,246.00 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005015 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002516 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001667 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00829977 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015625 BTC.
DataHighway Profile
DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,861,001 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx.
DataHighway Coin Trading
