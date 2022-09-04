Datarius Credit Price Reaches $0.0002 (DTRC)

Datarius Credit (DTRC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 4th. In the last week, Datarius Credit has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. Datarius Credit has a total market cap of $41,259.43 and approximately $109.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datarius Credit coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Datarius Credit alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,847.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005038 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00036224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00132256 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022170 BTC.

About Datarius Credit

Datarius Credit (CRYPTO:DTRC) is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 201,017,063 coins. The official website for Datarius Credit is datarius.io. Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Datarius Credit is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank.

Buying and Selling Datarius Credit

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datarius Credit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datarius Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datarius Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datarius Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.