DAV Coin Price Up 98.7% Over Last 7 Days (DAV)

DAV Coin (DAV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. DAV Coin has a market cap of $605,549.92 and $180.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded up 98.7% against the dollar. One DAV Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GeoCoin (GEO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000282 BTC.

United Emirate Coin (UEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Speed Star SPEED (SPEED) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

OTO Protocol (OTO) traded 92.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000372 BTC.

CCA Coin (CCA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BIXBCOIN (BIXB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00040366 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV Coin (DAV) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin. DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network.

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

