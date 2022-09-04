Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,460 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.77% of Davis Select International ETF worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DINT. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Davis Select International ETF by 256.4% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 5,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Davis Select International ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Davis Select International ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its position in Davis Select International ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 22,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter.

Get Davis Select International ETF alerts:

Davis Select International ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DINT opened at $16.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average of $16.89. Davis Select International ETF has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $21.35.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.