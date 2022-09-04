Dawn Protocol Market Cap Reaches $63.65 Million (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Dawn Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00004298 BTC on popular exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $63.65 million and approximately $425,248.00 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,886.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00132124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00036023 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022127 BTC.

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol (CRYPTO:DAWN) is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 coins. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org.

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

