DDKoin (DDK) Achieves Market Cap of $104,658.04

DDKoin (DDK) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One DDKoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0612 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular exchanges. DDKoin has a total market capitalization of $104,658.04 and approximately $35.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DDKoin has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000319 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007485 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007802 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00009052 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005302 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004802 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin (CRYPTO:DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here. DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com.

Buying and Selling DDKoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

