Decentral Games Achieves Market Cap of $30.69 Million (DG)

Decentral Games (DG) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Decentral Games has a total market cap of $30.69 million and approximately $782,751.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentral Games coin can now be purchased for about $0.0544 or 0.00000274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.50 or 0.00833234 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015503 BTC.

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games was first traded on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 565,023,890 coins and its circulating supply is 564,380,690 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games.

Decentral Games Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentral Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentral Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

