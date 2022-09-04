DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 4th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $4.10 million and approximately $886,275.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000869 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00829104 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015677 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,631,124 coins. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

