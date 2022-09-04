DeFiChain Price Tops $1.15 (DFI)

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 4th. One DeFiChain coin can now be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00005829 BTC on popular exchanges. DeFiChain has a market cap of $587.66 million and approximately $10.69 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeFiChain has traded 28.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeFiChain alerts:

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008951 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000649 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001117 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DeFiChain

DFI is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2019. DeFiChain’s total supply is 784,881,510 coins and its circulating supply is 510,738,161 coins. DeFiChain’s official message board is medium.com/@defiblockchain. The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.io. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DFI token is an integral unit of account in the DeFi blockchain. The DeFi Foundation in Singapore will issue 1.2 billion DFI over its lifetime. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.