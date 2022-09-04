DeFiner Reaches 1-Day Volume of $43,668.00 (FIN)

DeFiner (FIN) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One DeFiner coin can now be purchased for $0.0193 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeFiner has traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar. DeFiner has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and $43,668.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeFiner alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00031388 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00082901 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00040859 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000089 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000168 BTC.

DeFiner Coin Profile

FIN is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2020. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,364,590 coins. The official website for DeFiner is definer.org/en.html. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeFiner Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing.DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets.The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiner should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiner using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFiner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiner and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.