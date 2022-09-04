Depth Token (DEP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $22.00

Depth Token (DEP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Depth Token has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One Depth Token coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Depth Token has a market capitalization of $20,616.14 and approximately $22.00 worth of Depth Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Depth Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,889.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004495 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002571 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00132247 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00036033 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022124 BTC.

Depth Token Coin Profile

Depth Token (CRYPTO:DEP) is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2019. Depth Token’s total supply is 700,927,440 coins and its circulating supply is 527,671,561 coins. Depth Token’s official Twitter account is @DepthFi.

Buying and Selling Depth Token

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Depth Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Depth Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Depth Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Depth Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Depth Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.