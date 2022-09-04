Dero Price Reaches $3.63 on Major Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. In the last week, Dero has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $3.63 or 0.00018272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a total market capitalization of $46.49 million and approximately $49,872.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,841.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,570.96 or 0.07917720 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00026024 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00162535 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.31 or 0.00303973 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.77 or 0.00785091 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.23 or 0.00590824 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001164 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Dero Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,823,840 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

