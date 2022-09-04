Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Price Target to SEK 230

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 220 to SEK 230 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 251 to SEK 235 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 230 to SEK 215 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group raised Sandvik AB (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 230 to SEK 200 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $243.17.

Sandvik AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SDVKY opened at $16.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average is $19.47. Sandvik AB has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $29.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandvik AB (publ)

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,565,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,301,000 after buying an additional 1,253,749 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

