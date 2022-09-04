Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Target Price to $72.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on STX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a negative rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $113.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.95.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 0.7 %

STX opened at $65.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.07. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $117.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 325.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,998,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $501,232,000 after buying an additional 3,058,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,348,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,358,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,025,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,931 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,163,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,898,164 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $350,445,000 after buying an additional 1,134,751 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Recommended Stories

