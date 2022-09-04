Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $161.06

Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €161.06 ($164.35) and traded as high as €168.35 ($171.79). Deutsche Börse shares last traded at €165.85 ($169.23), with a volume of 256,444 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($178.57) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($168.37) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays set a €175.00 ($178.57) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €192.00 ($195.92) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €196.00 ($200.00) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Deutsche Börse Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.74, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €165.30 and a 200-day moving average price of €161.06.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.