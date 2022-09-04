Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €43.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €43.00 ($43.88) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($65.31) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.70 ($57.86) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($51.02) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €44.00 ($44.90) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($58.16) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Deutsche Post stock opened at €36.60 ($37.35) on Thursday. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($31.14) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($42.16). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €37.69 and a 200-day moving average price of €40.09.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

