Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) PT Raised to €43.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €40.00 ($40.82) to €43.00 ($43.88) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Post from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Deutsche Post from €71.00 ($72.45) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Deutsche Post from €71.00 ($72.45) to €50.50 ($51.53) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Deutsche Post from €75.00 ($76.53) to €74.00 ($75.51) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Deutsche Post from €63.20 ($64.49) to €56.70 ($57.86) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Post has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.85.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Deutsche Post Trading Down 1.0 %

DPSGY opened at $35.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.60. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.04.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.