DFI.Money Tops One Day Trading Volume of $18.15 Million (YFII)

DFI.Money (YFII) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 4th. DFI.Money has a total market cap of $38.47 million and approximately $18.15 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DFI.Money coin can now be bought for $996.68 or 0.05049869 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DFI.Money has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DFI.Money alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,737.89 or 1.00005904 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00036255 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00132498 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022295 BTC.

DFI.Money Coin Profile

YFII is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/#. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii.

Buying and Selling DFI.Money

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFI.Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DFI.Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DFI.Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DFI.Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.