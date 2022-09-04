dFuture (DFT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $104,142.16

dFuture (DFT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. dFuture has a total market capitalization of $104,142.16 and approximately $20,633.00 worth of dFuture was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dFuture coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, dFuture has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get dFuture alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00032752 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001347 BTC.

dFuture Coin Profile

dFuture (DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. dFuture’s total supply is 111,739,960 coins. dFuture’s official Twitter account is @dFuture_finance.

Buying and Selling dFuture

According to CryptoCompare, “Draftcoin is a cryptocurrency with a blockchain built on top of a gaming platform. Along with using DFT as the gaming website’s native currency, Draftcoin will also take advantage of blockchain technology to store player statistics and high scores, and so provide a verifiable high score system. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dFuture directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dFuture should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dFuture using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dFuture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dFuture and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.