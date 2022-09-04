Dfyn Network (DFYN) Price Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

Dfyn Network (DFYN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last seven days, Dfyn Network has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Dfyn Network has a total market capitalization of $5.37 million and approximately $270,307.00 worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dfyn Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0374 or 0.00000188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005039 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002516 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00834111 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015568 BTC.
About Dfyn Network
Dfyn Network’s total supply is 198,284,457 coins and its circulating supply is 143,700,757 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn.
Buying and Selling Dfyn Network
