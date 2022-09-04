DGPayment (DGP) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $482,115.69

DGPayment (DGP) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. DGPayment has a total market cap of $482,115.69 and approximately $1.26 million worth of DGPayment was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DGPayment coin can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DGPayment has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002510 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00833687 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015699 BTC.
About DGPayment
DGPayment’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,607,815 coins. The official message board for DGPayment is dgpaytech.com/blog. DGPayment’s official Twitter account is @dgpayment and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DGPayment is dgpaytech.com.
DGPayment Coin Trading
