DGPayment (DGP) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $482,115.69

DGPayment (DGP) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. DGPayment has a total market cap of $482,115.69 and approximately $1.26 million worth of DGPayment was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DGPayment coin can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DGPayment has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DGPayment

DGPayment’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,607,815 coins. The official message board for DGPayment is dgpaytech.com/blog. DGPayment’s official Twitter account is @dgpayment and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DGPayment is dgpaytech.com.

DGPayment Coin Trading

