DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded DHI Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.
DHI Group Stock Performance
NYSE:DHX opened at $5.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.65. The company has a market cap of $248.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 513.51, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. DHI Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57.
Institutional Trading of DHI Group
About DHI Group
DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.
