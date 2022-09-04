DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded DHI Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Get DHI Group alerts:

DHI Group Stock Performance

NYSE:DHX opened at $5.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.65. The company has a market cap of $248.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 513.51, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. DHI Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57.

Institutional Trading of DHI Group

About DHI Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of DHI Group by 333.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of DHI Group by 378,700.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.