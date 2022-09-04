DIA (DIA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $31.73 Million

DIA (DIA) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. DIA has a total market capitalization of $31.73 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001934 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DIA has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005017 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,935.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00132072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00035743 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022072 BTC.

DIA Profile

DIA is a coin. Its launch date was November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 175,583,746 coins and its circulating supply is 82,300,225 coins. DIA’s official website is diadata.org. DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights. The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DIA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

