Diamant Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 3.0% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 29,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 34,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5,715.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.3% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,799,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,587,638,000 after purchasing an additional 777,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $162.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.19. The company has a market cap of $427.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

