Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Receives $7.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

DSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Diana Shipping from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of DSX stock opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $415.48 million, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.14. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $6.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.82%. This is a boost from Diana Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,674,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 283,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Diana Shipping by 916.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,058,686 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after buying an additional 954,486 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Diana Shipping by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,028,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its position in Diana Shipping by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 629,948 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 15,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 303,811 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 23,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

