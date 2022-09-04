DigiByte (DGB) Price Reaches $0.0106 on Top Exchanges

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded up 4% against the US dollar. DigiByte has a market cap of $166.18 million and $4.65 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000078 BTC.
- Primecoin (XPM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000193 BTC.
- Quark (QRK) traded down 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Myriad (XMY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.
- Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000453 BTC.
About DigiByte
DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,621,776,181 coins. DigiByte’s official website is www.digibyte.io. The Reddit community for DigiByte is /r/Digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
