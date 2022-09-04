DigiByte (DGB) Price Reaches $0.0106 on Top Exchanges

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded up 4% against the US dollar. DigiByte has a market cap of $166.18 million and $4.65 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DigiByte alerts:

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000453 BTC.

About DigiByte

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,621,776,181 coins. DigiByte’s official website is www.digibyte.io. The Reddit community for DigiByte is /r/Digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “Security: DigiByte uses five highly advanced cryptographic algorithms. Speed: DigiByte transaction notifications occur in 1-3 seconds, blocks are discovered every thirty seconds and transactions are fully confirmed every 3 minutes. Future planned upgrades will make these times even faster. Fees: Most DigiByte to DigiByte transactions are free or carry a very small network-mining fee to incentivize people to mine. Worldwide: DigiBytes are already stored, traded and transacted in over 89 countries. Decentralization: There is no need for a middleman or third party or central server. Re-Spend: Send DigiBytes you received to someone else in as little as three minutes. Finite Production: New DigiBytes are added to the network every thirty seconds through a process called mining as each new block (or grouping of transactions in a spreadsheet like format) is discovered by the network. Scarcity: 21 Billion DigiBytes will be created in 21 years. 1% Monthly New Minting Reduction: New DigiByte production decreases 1% every month. Mining: DigiByte mining is decentralized with five independent, highly secure mining algorithms. Adaptable, innovative & flexible: DigiByte is constantly adding new features & services to remain on the cutting edge of digital currency technology. Committed Development: DigiByte has been under constant, progressive development for over one year now with core development team members from all over the world. Millennial Acquisition Potential: DigiByte provides merchants, banks & other legacy institutions with a new means of acquiring & connecting with tech savvy millennial users. A Bright Future: DigiByte has many new & exciting projects underway to be released throughout 2015 to increase DigiByte utility and new user adoption across the globe. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.