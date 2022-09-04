Digital Fitness Price Tops $0.11 (DEFIT)

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Digital Fitness coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000528 BTC on major exchanges. Digital Fitness has a market cap of $2.94 million and $241,259.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Digital Fitness has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00832369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015643 BTC.

About Digital Fitness

Digital Fitness’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,030,149 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp.

Digital Fitness Coin Trading

