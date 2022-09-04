DigitalBits Trading 14.2% Lower Over Last Week (XDB)

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a market cap of $11.08 million and approximately $125,817.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00237491 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004244 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005280 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00008033 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.55 or 0.00425982 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000496 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,392,174,619 coins and its circulating supply is 1,390,312,627 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

